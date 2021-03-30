Who is Inspector Vijay Dandekar Wiki Biography Bio Encounter Specialist Real Images: Lut Gaye Song Feat. Emraan Hashmi







The all-new song Lut Gaye featuring Emraan Hashmi is trending on YouTube. Well, the actor has come up after a long hiatus on screen and still the listeners are going bananas for the song. Lut Gaye is considered as the treatment for all the listeners fond of romantic songs. Emraan Hashmi gives a sizzling performance in the song. Along with Emraan Hashmi, Yukti Thareja is also featuring in the lead. The song is inspired by a true story of Inspector Vijay Dandekar from Mumbai Police. The song starts and ends with a glimpse of the original story of the inspector.

The chartbuster song is depicting the story of Vijay Dandekar set back in 1991. Vijay Dandekar considered one of the most dreaded encounter specialists of all time. This information also mentioned in the song at the end of the song along with the accurate date. It shows that some goons are chasing the officer and hide out in the hotel room where he meets a girl whose parents is forcibly getting married. They both develop a sudden feeling for each other at some time.

Inspector Vijay Dandekar

Later, the girl comes along to the venue of his marriage along with the inspector. But later eloped with him. They both reached the Mumbai Police Department where the girl shot by the three gangsters who first chasing the inspector. Later, the information shows in the end that the three gangsters shot dead by the inspector in a further encounter. The event occurred in 1991 on 16 November. Along with that it also shows that the inspector never married in his life. The song has crossed 20 million views within less than 15 hours.

The melodious song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal got fame from Tujhe Kitna Chahe Aur Hum from the movie Kabir Singh. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The song is produced by Bhusan Kumar under the production banner of T-Series. Furthermore, the song is going to hit 1 million likes. It is trending on number 3 on YouTube. If you haven’t watched or listened to the song go to YouTube and enjoy the fabulous song. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Inspector Vijay Dandekar