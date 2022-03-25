Who Is Iran Ferreira? TikTok Star Joins Vasco da Gama

Not that long ago I first downloaded TikTok in a bumpy lockdown stupor. Today, it takes longer than I’ll admit. I’ve also seen a lot of crude on stage. Silly trends infecting the platform and only hurtful comments seem par for the course of social media. However, there are also moments of joy and hope. One such moment is the story of Iran Ferreira and the football club Vasco da Gama.

Who is Iran Ferreira?

Iran Ferreira is a football fan who is eager to break down and capture those moments on social media. Ferreira is probably better known by his TikTok handle”lovedepedreiro“. It basically means “man wearing mason gloves”. Ferreira blew up on tik tok to score a goal…