Who Is Jen Shah’s Husband Sharrieff Shah? Real Housewives Star arrested for Fraudulent Telemarketing Scheme

Jen Shah |

A fraud case has been charged on Jen Shah on Tuesday 30th March and he is arrested for committing the crime. He is allegedly accused of the conspiracy to confide wire fraud in relation to telemarketing and stratagem to confide money laundering.” according to the Police Department of New York City. Jen Shah is the cast member of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Tv program.

According to the cops, reality TV star James along with her assistant Stuart Smith had made the plan of the scheme of fraudulent telemarketing since the year 2012. They sold the scheme to all those people who were more than 55 years. They made an online website “Online business services” and the website did not obligation returns, previously auctioning their information with the other schemes. The show is presently shooting the second season of the show which means the viewers will get larger than they negotiated for in terms of memoirs revelations.

Now the people must be wondering who is the husband of Jen Shah’s. Her husband’s name is Sharrieff Shah, who was also appeared on the set of the show. Sharrieff working at the University of Utah where he was previously studied and played and now he works in the same university as a football coach. Sharrieff frolicked the football for the three seasons in the university but later on abided a neck injury which ends his football career.

Their love story started in college and their first met story is informed by Sharrieff which he explained in the episode of the show Real Housewives. He said, ” when he met his wife in the university, it was amazing and he says he never saw this much pretty, beautiful lady in his entire life… and then I asked her for the date and she immediately said yes and be she adds I’ll take my cousins also with me…” Lastly, Sharrieff worked as a sports agent for the NFL Player Association. He also worked in Utah’s ESPN 700 media channel as a sports journalist.

Sharrieff shah has two children but they never revealed much information about their children. Sharrieff was born in 1994, and his elder son currently working as Vitreoretinal Medical Assistant at the University of Utah Health. There is no much information is available about their younger son.

