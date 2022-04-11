Who is Jimmy Allen’s net worth? Full details!

James Edward Allen (born June 18, 1985) is a country music singer and songwriter from the United States. He is signed to the Stony Creek label of Broken Bow Records, with whom he has released the songs “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To”, as well as the 2018 album Mercury Lane. After Darius Rucker’s victory in 2009, he became the second black musician to win the Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year in 2021.

What is Jimmy Allen’s net worth in 2022

Allen Despite being a novice relative to the country music scene, he has amassed a huge wealth. According to TheList.com, Allen’s net worth is believed to be $1.5 million. After Allen’s debut in Dancing With the Stars, that number could rise.

Allen’s personal…