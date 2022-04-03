First meeting 20 years ago, Suleka Joud and Jon Batiste are longtime partners with successful careers in writing and music.

Suleka is an Emmy-winning columnist, while John has a Golden Globe And an Academy Award.

Who is John Batiste’s wife Suleka Joud?

Born on July 5, 1988, Suleka Joud is a native of New York City.

Suleka attended the pre-college program at The Juilliard School, studying double bass.

She graduated with the highest honors from Princeton University in 2010, majoring in Near Eastern Studies with a double minor in Gender Studies and French.

While at Princeton, the now-33-year-old worked on several human rights campaigns and studied abroad throughout Africa.

Continuing his education, Suleka earned …