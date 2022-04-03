Who is John Batiste's wife Suleka Joud?

Who is John Batiste’s wife Suleka Joud?

First meeting 20 years ago, Suleka Joud and Jon Batiste are longtime partners with successful careers in writing and music.

Suleka is an Emmy-winning columnist, while John has a Golden Globe And an Academy Award.

2

Suleka Joud is the wife of Oscar winner John Batiste

Who is John Batiste’s wife Suleka Joud?

Born on July 5, 1988, Suleka Joud is a native of New York City.

Suleka attended the pre-college program at The Juilliard School, studying double bass.

She graduated with the highest honors from Princeton University in 2010, majoring in Near Eastern Studies with a double minor in Gender Studies and French.

While at Princeton, the now-33-year-old worked on several human rights campaigns and studied abroad throughout Africa.

What is known about Jon Hamm's girlfriend Anna Osciola?
Meet 50 Cent's girlfriend Jamira 'Cuban Link' Haines

Continuing his education, Suleka earned …


Read Full News