Who is Julian, the unknown young seducer of the show? (pictures)

One of the anonymous seductions of Julian’s seventh season is villa of broken hearts, And the young man intends to radiate his good humor in the adventure.
julienne starts on the starting line of the new season of villa of broken hearts, It will air on TFX on March 28, 2022 at 6:00 pm. Over his 21 years old, the youngest of fourteen candidates in the casting would make his first appearance on a television show. Instead of getting comfortable in front of the camera, the young boy intends to bring good humor to the adventure. Without forgetting that he intends to find love. He is one of the seducers, a great novelty of the program, even his two roommates have already charmed!
first time on television
Twenty one years old and already on screen in a…