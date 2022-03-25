Who Is Lady Whistledown? Nicola Coughlan Talks Bridgerton Character

Who is Lady Whistledown?

Most of the characters in the pastel-colored universe of “Bridgeton” claim to be curious, but they don’t Really Want to know the answer. They just want to read Whistledown’s columns, the smart dispatch of the social practices that govern their lives, and the clever character analysis.

Whistledown is swift, but not at the cost of underserving; attentive, not untrue; Funny, and never unkind. He is a believable narrator in a world in which appearances sometimes take on substance. If the author’s identity is revealed, no more whistledowns – and no outright gossip.

Unfortunately for Lady Whistledown, season two of “Bridgeton” features two characters ready to find their way to her true identity. Queen Charlotte (Golda Rochevel) – and, uncomfortably, Eloise Bridgerton…