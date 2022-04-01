Who is Lauren Handy, the woman who had 5 fetuses in her DC home? – NBC4 Washington

Police in Washington, D.C., found five fetuses inside the Capitol Hill home of Lauren Handy, 28, Wednesday.

Who is Lauren Handy?

Handy is an anti-abortion activist. She is the director of activism for an organization called “Progressive Anti-abortion Rebellion”.

Fetus found at Lauren Handy’s home in Washington, DC

Police officers found five fetuses inside Handy’s home on Wednesday, March 30.

Officers initially went to Handy’s home after receiving information about potentially bio-hazardous material in the home.

Right now, the police are investigating and the fetuses are in the medical examiner’s office. It is not yet known where the embryo came from.

Why was Lauren Handy arrested?

Handy is one of nine anti-abortion activists who have been accused of…