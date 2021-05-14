Who is Lisa Perejma? Armie Hammer’s new girlfriend Lisa Perejma Age, Instagram, Wiki!

A piece of news is coming into the headlines related to the prominent American actor identifies as Armie Hammer. The news that has come in the LimeLight is that hammer is accused of sexual harassment of women for more than 4 hours. The crime took place in Los Angeles in the year 2017. The victim also said that “he was about to kill her”. According to the reports, Armie Hammer started dating a new person who is located in the Cayman Islands, and currently the actor also living in the same place. However, the investigation of his sexual assault case is investigated by the Los Angeles police department.

Who is Lisa Perejma?

As per the reports nowadays Hammer living is his life happier and healthier than ever and he gives the credit to his new girlfriend for his happiness. In an interview, he revealed that he’s dating his girlfriend for 3 months. Currently, they are residing in the Cayman Islands and enjoying their new relationship with each other by spending quality time together. Talking about his new girlfriend then her name is Lisa Perejma who is a Canadian dental hygienist. As per resources, Lisa has changed the whole life of Armie hammer in a good way. She helped him to bring some new and positive changes to his life.

Armie is looking happier and healthier in recent days as he is really very happy with her new girl. Some sources have said that Armie has introduced Lisa Perejma to his parents including his father and a stepmother. Soon, he will make her meet his children. His girlfriend is also quite open about their relationship with Armie Hammer. They have lots of common friends and also Lisa is introducing him to her some close friends. The couple seems very comfortable and happy, they always enjoy each other’s company. Hammer also comes in front of the media with his new girlfriend Lisa.

According to the sources, recently, Hammer’s new wife has called his new girlfriend “ugly and fat”. However, Lisa Perejma is a very beautiful and gorgeous girl who has extremely fine features. Hammer’s ex-wife’s name is Elizabeth Chambers. She is also one of the prominent and well-known television personalities. They both got married in May 2010 and got separated in July 2020 after 10 years of their marriage. They both are blessed with 2 lovely children who may be living with Armie Hammer after the divorce. Presently, Armie Hammer is with a Canadian dental hygienist Lisa Perejma and staying in the Cayman Islands. Stay connected with us for more exclusive updates.