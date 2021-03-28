Who is Lul Tim? He Killed The Famous Rapper King Von, Sentence, Age, Instagram

The Rapper whose name is King Von. His real name is Dayvon Daquan Bennett. He was killed by Lul Tim. These days, he is trending because he has been released from jail after a $100K bond. You must have heard about this case, King Von was an American rapper and songwriter who is from Chicago. He was murdered by another rapper 22-years old Lul Tim. After this, he was arrested by the police officers on November 07, 2020. He shot the rapper, King Von. This accident has taken place in Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta.

Who is Lul Tim?

In the course of time, after investigation and catching the culprit the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced to close this case in a short period of time. Lul spent only 2 weeks in police custody at Grady Hospital where he was interrogated by the officers and got treatment for a gunshot wound then he was shifted to Fulton County Jail. However, Tim refuses two times to pay the bond as murder is a non-bondable crime. State laws advised him to appeal to a Superior Court Judge. After appealing to the Superior Court judge, Georgia Code, Title 17, Chapter 6 – Bonds and Recognizances, Article 1.

Who is the accused killer Lul Tim? How did King Von die?

After the long procedure of legalization, he got bail of $100K bond. During the procedure, the Superior Court observed all the circumstances and situations of the arrest and his previous history with the court in connection with any crime. Many accusers appealed for bail but only a few people’s requests are accepted by Superior Court. Being a rapper King Von got so much popularity in his life by singing a number of raps and he also wrote songs. We will always remember him while listening to his songs. To all his loved ones and family, we give our condolence to face this hard time. Many fans are posting his pictures on social media to give him a tribute. May his Soul Resh In Peace. Stay tuned with us for further updates.