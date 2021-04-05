ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Maoist Hidma Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack Wiki Bio Images Real Name & Cases

On 3rd April 2021 around 22 jawans were killed and 31 nurtured wounds in an encounter with Naxals in the state of Chhattisgarh. The Security forces have released an operation to find the criminals and Naxals in the area and they launched the operation in the Sukma-Bijapur border and in the battle, there were several great face-offs that ended in the losses of the jawans. The operation was launched because they find a clue from the intelligence report that the most wanted Maoist leader Hidma is present in the jungles of Chhattisgarh and along with him, there are several Maoists present in the area. The news was confirmed by the intelligence reports and then the forces deployed in all the jungles to find the Naxals and the leader of them.

As per the intelligence reports, a huge group of well-armed Maoists was setting in the same area where the leader was stabled and then the government and defence forces pass a statement to the forces to deploy in all the jungle to encounter the Hidma who is the leader of the Naxals group. After that, the forces surprisingly attacked the group and this resulting in a huge battle among the forces and the Naxals for around three hours. Now, in everybody’s mind, a question has arisen that who is Hidma alias Hidmanna, then the answer to this question is mentioned below, so scroll out to know about the Maoists.

Hidma alias Hidmanna is a 40 years old ma who lived in Puvarti village of Sukma district and he joined this group in the late 90s and later he was the leader of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla army’s (PLGa) battalion number 1 and in this her better known for his intense and dangerous deceptions. After that, he heads around 180 to 250 Maoist fighters in which many women are also placed and then he served himself as a member of the Maoists Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZ). After that, he murdered several people by which the police carries a reward of around Rs. 40 Lakhf or him and still his real face is not revealed by anyone.

Talking about the encounter of 3rd April 2021 on Saturday then the Maoist PLGA Battalion was headed by commander Hidma and in the group, there was around 250 Maoists and the members and Naxals of the group were from several places such as Maoist platoons of Pamed, Konta, Jagargunda, and Basaguda area committees. He is still missing but the sad news is that we lost our 31 soldiers and the government play homage to all the deceased soldiers. we also pay homage to them and may their soul rest in peace.

