Who Is Marc Pilcher? His ‘Bridgerton’ Episode Dedication, Explained

- second season of bridgerton Its first two episodes were dedicated to Mark Pilcher.
- Mark was an Emmy-winning hair and makeup artist for the show’s first season.
- He died in October 2021 at 53.
bridgertonNetflix’s hit historical romance binge has just returned for season two.
The British television show is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling romance series, which takes place between 1813 and 1827. bridgerton The novel follows the romance of the two main characters, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Danever) and Simon Bassett (Reggae-Jean Page), as well as members of their family and overall life in London high society, during the Regency time period.
Eagle-eyed fans can know that the first two episodes are dedicated to the show’s late hair and makeup artist Mark Pilcher.