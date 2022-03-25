Who Is Marc Pilcher? His ‘Bridgerton’ Episode Dedication, Explained

second season of bridgerton Its first two episodes were dedicated to Mark Pilcher.

Mark was an Emmy-winning hair and makeup artist for the show’s first season.



He died in October 2021 at 53.



bridgertonNetflix’s hit historical romance binge has just returned for season two.

The British television show is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling romance series, which takes place between 1813 and 1827. bridgerton The novel follows the romance of the two main characters, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Danever) and Simon Bassett (Reggae-Jean Page), as well as members of their family and overall life in London high society, during the Regency time period.

Eagle-eyed fans can know that the first two episodes are dedicated to the show’s late hair and makeup artist Mark Pilcher.

Who was Mark?