Who is Marine Le Pen? Far-right leader clashes with Macron for the presidency of France

Could Marine Le Pen become the first far-right president of France?

On Monday, a day after the first round of voting in the presidential election, polls put the nationalist leader neck-and-neck with current centrist Emmanuel Macron, leaving Europe on edge for an outcome that would send shock waves across the West. could.

The pair will now face each other in the second round on April 24, resuming the presidential battle in 2017.

Macron then defeated Le Pen by 66 percent to 33 percent. But this time it’s much closer to the call: A poll by iFop for broadcaster TF1 on Monday showed Macron at 51 percent, a lead so thin it’s within the margin of error. Another poll by research firm Ipsos showed Macron at 54 percent – still within a considerable distance for Le Pen, whose fortunes have risen as the campaign…