Who is Marine Le Pen? Far-right leader of France in election with Emmanuel Macron

As the French decide whether to re-elect centrist Emmanuel Macron on 24 April, opinion polls suggest his far-right contender Marine Le Pen from the National Rally Party may be much closer to ousting him than before. Somebody thought.

The elections have also caught the interest of NATO and the European Union, as Ms Le Pen is largely seen as a longtime admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose military has currently invaded Ukraine.

While earlier forecasts predicted a comfortable victory for Mr Macron in his re-election bid, Ms Le Pen has been reducing the lead in recent weeks. According to estimates by polling firm Ipsos, while Mr. Macron topped the first round of voting with 28.1 percent of the support, Ms. Le Pen’s…