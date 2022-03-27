Who is Mark Pilcher? His 'Bridgerton' episode dedication, explained

Who is Mark Pilcher? His ‘Bridgerton’ episode dedication, explained

  • second season of bridgerton Its first two episodes were dedicated to Mark Pilcher.
  • Mark was an Emmy-winning hair and makeup artist for the show’s first season.
  • He died in October 2021 at 53.

    bridgertonNetflix’s hit historical romance binge has just returned for season two.

    The British television show is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling romance series, which takes place between 1813 and 1827. bridgerton The novel follows the romance of the two main characters, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Danever) and Simon Bassett (Reggae-Jean Page), as well as members of their family and overall life in London high society, during the Regency time period.

    Eagle-eyed fans may notice that the first two episodes are dedicated to the show’s late hair and makeup artist, Mark Pilcher.

    Who was Mark?

Read Full News