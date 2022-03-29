Who is Marlee Matlin, the first deaf actress to win an Oscar?

the people of Dolby Theater Was excited on Sunday night when with the winner of the envelope Oscar Best Supporting Actor category. troy kotsuro terminated its participation in awards season with codaBut did highlight one comment that was made: While he is the first male actor to win a gold statuette, Marlee Matlin had done so before him.

The actress was the first deaf interpreter to win an Oscar. This happened in 1986, when he was 21 years old and starred in the movie i will love you quietly ,children of a little godin English), a film directed by Randa Haines,

