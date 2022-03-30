Who is Michelle Carter? Is The Girl From Plainville A True Story?

True crime shows really are having a moment. if you are eating Anna’s Invention, drop outAnd we crashThen plainville girl Could be your next binge-watch. But what’s the truth behind the new Hulu show?

plainville girl is based on a Sir Jesse Barron’s article explores the story of Conrad Roy III, a Massachusetts teenager who died under mysterious circumstances, and Michelle Carter, who sent her text messages encouraging her to commit suicide. Here’s what you need to know about the real events that inspired the story.

How was Michelle and Conrad’s relationship?