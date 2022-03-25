Who is Mick McCarthy’s wife and how many children does he have?

Mick McCarthy is among the guests on this week’s The Late Late Show on RTE 1.

The former two-time Ireland manager Daffodil will sit down to hold talks with Ryan Tubridi to assist Day.

He would talk about his parents and the long lasting impression it had on the lives of both of them.

Irish ancestry

Mick was born in Barnsley, England, but his father Charles came from Tallow, Waterford.

wife and children

He is married to wife Fiona McCarthy and the couple has three children: Katie, Anna and Michael. The couple are childhood sweethearts and actually met when they were in primary school in Yorkshire and she always has been. When he briefly played for Lyon in 1989, he moved to France with his three young children.

Talking about his wife in previous interviews, Mick revealed that…