Who is Morbius, the Living Vampire? Jared Leto’s Marvel supervillain-turned-antihero explained

After playing the Joker in 2016’s ill-fated Suicide Squad and last year’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Jared Leto plays another comic-book character called Morbius in the movie of the same name. Directed by Daniel Espinosa and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the film is part of Sony’s own universe populated by Spider-Man characters.

Apart from Leto, the movie also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. Morbius is a fascinating characters, at least as far as the lore goes, and has undergone a journey from being a downright supervillain to a flawed antihero.

Just who exactly is Morbius?

Also called Morbius, the Living Vampire, the character was created by Roy Thomas and…