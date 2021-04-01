ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Nambi Narayanan? Rocketry Movie Based On True Story, Nambi Narayanan Wikipedia, Biography!

Nambi narayanan

The trailer of the most awaited film “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” is finally out, though the fans still need to wait for the official announcement of the released date of the film. The trailer of the film is giving the idea about its plot and what actually the film is about. Previously the announcement of the trailer release was informed by R.Madhavan’s Instagram story. A few days back R.Madhavan has tested positive for the coronavirus and currently, he is in the isolation. The film is in the direction of R. Madhavan who is also a writer and producer of this film.

Nambi narayanan

Rocketry Movie Based On True Story Nambi Narayanan

The star cast of “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect”:-

  • Madhavan is playing the role of Nambi Narayanan
  • Simran is playing the role of Meena Nambi Narayanan
  • Shah Rukh Khan is portraying himself in the film
  • Suriya is also portraying himself
  • Rajit Kaur is playing the role of Vikram Sarabhai
  • Muralidaran is playing the role of Arunan
  • Misha Ghosal is playing the role of Geeta
  • Ron Donachie is playing the role of Col. Cleaver
  • Ramakrishna Dhakad is playing the role of News Reporter
  • Jagan and many others…

Storyline

The film is based on the biography of Nambi Narayanan, an antecedent scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was arraign of spying. This film was shot at the same time in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu versions with the same title. The story of the film is about the life of Nambi, his college days, and his work as a scientist, and his false accusation of spying. The teaser of the film was previously released in October 2018 and finally, the trailer is released today on 1st April 2021.

Trailer

The trailer of the film is released by the official account of Tricolour Films India on the youtube channel with the caption, ” Tricolour Films & Varghese Moolan Pictures presents A Tricolour Films Production Rocketry: The Nambi Effect | Official Hindi Trailer “.In the trailer we can see, Madhavan is looking intensive in the role of Nambi Narayanan, and in the trailer, he is giving the interview in which he is saying hope this interview will make any sense and in this reply, Shah Rukh Khan saying if you think it’s not worth it then why you have come here.

Who is Nambi Narayanan

Nambi saying I have come here because I want to share my story, that whatever is happened to me is never ever to happen with anyone else. In the trailer, we can see Nimba was gone through extreme insult, torture, and harassment after accusing him of spying. Nambi was a brilliant scientist but he faced a lot of insult in his scientific career and his entire journey is portrayed in this film, how his life is ruined after showing him as a traitor.

The trailer is giving the goosebumps after watching it, the role and the story of the film will surely make the audience cry. The craze of the film is clearly viewing after the release of the trailer, within a day the film gained more than 235,934 views and 44k likes. Now the people must be wondering about Nambi Narayanan so here we are also sharing the details about him.

Nambi Narayanan Wikipedia, Biography

Nambi Narayanan was born on 12 December 1941 in Nagercoil (Tamil Nadu) who is an Indian scientist and aerospace engineer and he was honored with the Padma Bhushan award. He worked as a senior official at the ISRO and in-charged of the cryogenics division. He was falsely accused of spying and he was arrested too but in 1996 the charged was dismissed by CBI and in 1998 Supreme Court also declared him not guilty. He is currently 80 years old. Stay Connected with us GetIndiaNews.com

  • Real Name: Nambi Narayanan
  • Nick Name: Nambi
  • Date of Birth: 12 December 1941
  • Age: 82
  • Live Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu
  • Hometown: Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu
  • Wife Name: Meena Nambi
  • Profession: Scientist and Aerospace Engineer
  • Awards: Padma Bhushan Winner
  • Work at: ISRO

