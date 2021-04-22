Who is Niko Funbucket Bhargav? Tiktok Star Arrested For Rape of Minor Girl, Here’s Case Details

One of many well-known Tik Tok stars makes use of to get arrested as he has been alleged for raping a 14-year-old lady. A TikToker Chippada Bhargav who’s also called Funbucket Bhargav raped a lady in Visakhapatnam. The police caught the accused at Hyderabad and booked him below (POCSO) Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences Act with different sections below the Indian Penal Code. Bhargav obtained fame when he used Tik Tok earlier than this nobody is aware of him.

Who’s Niko Funbucket Bhargav?

He was highlighted on the video making app (TikTok) when he shot his video through the use of the road “Oh my God, Oh my God”, which went viral and later use by a number of manufacturers together with Twitter, Netflix, and Swiggy. The accused was arrested when the sufferer’s household registered an FIR towards Bhargav within the Pendurthi police station on April 16, the lady’s household got here to know the reality when she is obtained 4 months pregnant and so they took a stand for his or her daughter.

Funbucket Bhargav Arrest Motive

Bhargav was arrested by the Andhra Police in Kompally of Hyderabad. The case has been registered below the sections together with 376 (Punishment for sexual assault), 354 (Assault or prison power to lady) of the Indian Penal Code, and below the POCSO. Later police fetched the accused to the Visakhapatnam.

Funbucket Bhargav Raped Lady Title and Case Particulars

As per the stories, that is the POCSO case therefore the police must switch this case to the Disha police Visakhapatnam whereas the accused is arrested in Hyderabad. Disha Police station has been construct or units up after Hyderabad’s most horrifying gangrape with the physician within the 12 months 2019. The assistant police commissioner of Disha Police station “Prem Kajal” has been acknowledged that “the accused tried to persuade a lady by doing a faux promise to her as he’ll going to supply her a piece in media channels after watching her in Tik Tok movies”.

The survivor instructed, “that the accused suggest to her and when she denied his proposal he used to name her and blackmail her by saying he has her non-public movies”, Later the accused despatched for remand and the police personals seized his cell phone and a car. Whereas the police warn the social media person to not share victims’ pictures on any social media platform see they’ll get arrested.