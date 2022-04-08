Who is Olivia Fraser? MAFS star says he ‘hates more than Putin’ in Australia

as of season nine Marriage in First Sight Australia (MAFS) ended, with contestant Olivia Fraser facing backlash as the series’ villain.

Despite finding love on a dating show with partner Jackson Looney, the 28-year-old became involved in intense controversy after her actions on the popular show and even lost her job.

In an interview on Tuesday (April 5), she told the radio host that she “hates Australia more than Vladimir Putin” following her stint on the show. Here’s Everything We Know About MAFS‘Fraser.

Who is Olivia Fraser?

Fraser, 28, a former teaching student from New South Wales, Australia, appeared on the show – where single individuals marry at first sight someone they match professionally – hoping to find a long-term in …