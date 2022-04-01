Who is Pravin Tambe? All about Indian cricketer who made his IPL debut at 41

Indian cricket fans might be well acquainted with the name Pravin Tambe, a leg-spinner who made his Indian Premier League debut at the age of 41- years, but not many are aware of his journey to fame. A Mumbai-born, 5-foot 5-inch cricketer, Tambe made headlines during the 2013 edition of IPL after he became the oldest debutant in the history of the tournament. Apart from the fact that he was debuting in IPL for Rajasthan Royals, it was also the first time in his career that he was playing professional top-flight cricket.

Who is Pravin Tambe?

Growing up playing cricket, Pravin Tambe used to be a fast bowler before he was asked by his Orient Shipping skipper Ajay Kagam to try bowling leg-spin. He was on point with his wrist spin bowling and was also noticed by former India cricketer…