Who is QB Brain Hoyer and what could he mean for the New York Jets | The SportsRush

Long-time journeyman QB Brian Hoyer recently visited the New York Jets in Free Agency. With Sam Darnold traded and Gm Joe Douglas basically announcing his plans to draft a QB with the No. 2 pick, the presence of Brian Hoyer could work be perfect for the QB room.

Jets GM Joe Douglas all but announced his plans to take a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick. Whoever the young gunslinger is, he will receive immense help if QB Brian Hoyer joins the QB room. With over 12 seasons of experience, Hoyer could be the pivotal bridge between the new QB and offensive coordinator Mike Lafluer.

Who won this trade for Sam Darnold? pic.twitter.com/quavEY2Az4 – PFF (@PFF) April 5, 2021

Brian Hoyer’s career and stats

After going undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft, Brian Hoyer signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted Free Agent. And after an impressive pre-season, Hoyer beat out 3 other QB’s to become Tom Brady’s backup.

He was with the team for three years, throwing just 27 passes. Since then, Hoyer has spent his time in Arizona, Cleveland, Houston, Chicago, San Francisco, and Indianapolis. Hoyer also had multiple returns to the Patriots, first coming back to the team after the Jimmy Garoppolo trade, and then again in 2020.

Brian Hoyer will be making his first start as a Patriot tonight. This will be the 7th team Hoyer has started for in his career. He’ll join Ryan Fitzpatrick ( 8 teams), Chris Chandler (7) and Gus Frerotte (7) as the only QBs to start for 7 different teams in the Super Bowl era. pic.twitter.com/ldcGR7zGgG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 5, 2020

Hoyer is the definition of a journeyman. Across 12 seasons, he has started only 39 games. After compiling a 15-11 record as a starter from 2012-15, Hoyer has since gone 1-8 in his starts. In his career, he’s completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 10,404 yards (6.9 Y/A), with 52 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

How Brian Hoyer could help the New York Jets

He peaked as a spot-in starter between his times at Cleveland through his time in San Francisco. But now, Hoyer is no more a starting-caliber quarterback. Regardless, he can still be very effective as a mentor and film room leader for the Jets.

After having played in so many offenses, Hoyer has proven that he can slide in and learn a new system instantly. A veteran backup like Hoyer — someone who knows the league and can serve as a mentor and step in when needed. Without the expectation of getting much playing time, he might be the ideal candidate to fill out the QB room for the Jets.

35-year-old Hoyer’s addition could also be a sign because of his connections to new Offensive Coordinator Mike Lafluer. Lafleur was the offensive intern during Brian Hoyer’s time in Cleveland and was the pass game coordinator in 2017 for the 49ers when Hoyer started 6 games.

With the Jets are committed to a rookie quarterback they need a veteran backup. … Enter: Brian Hoyer, the ex-Pat, who is visiting the Jets today (as @RapSheet said). The 35-year-old started 6 games for the 49ers in 2017, where he crossed paths w/Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur. – Ralph Vacchiano (RVacchianoSNY) April 8, 2021

The Jets are presumably locked in on BYU QB Zach Wilson. And with his lack of experience playing against solid college defenses, Hoyer’s assistance and mentorship in the film room would definitely help transition his game from college to the Pros.

