Who is rapper Chika?

Who is rapper Chika?

CHIKA came into limelight after the 2016 US presidential election.

She’s Rising Through the Ranks in the Rap Industry we,

2

Chika is a rapper signed to Warner Recordscredit: Getty Images

Who is rapper Chika?

Jane Chika Oranica, better known as Chika, was born on March 9, 1997, in Montgomery, Alabama.

Chika is a rapper who first gained attention on social media in November 2016 by making a video a day after the US presidential election.

In the viral video, she painted her face with a light-colored makeup foundation, saying: “African-American? Never felt that, never heard of it, never tasted it, never smelled it.”

Rapper Nine released from prison after trying to import 280k pounds of cannabis
Fridge, band area, and plush bedding on Airbnb inside Bad Bunny's big rig

Subsequently, he was signed to Warner Records in 2019.

He was also added to XXL’s 2020 freshman class and was also nominated…

Read Full News