CHIKA came into limelight after the 2016 US presidential election.

Who is rapper Chika?

Jane Chika Oranica, better known as Chika, was born on March 9, 1997, in Montgomery, Alabama.

Chika is a rapper who first gained attention on social media in November 2016 by making a video a day after the US presidential election.

In the viral video, she painted her face with a light-colored makeup foundation, saying: “African-American? Never felt that, never heard of it, never tasted it, never smelled it.”

Subsequently, he was signed to Warner Records in 2019.

He was also added to XXL’s 2020 freshman class and was also nominated…