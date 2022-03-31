Who is replacing Laura Kuensberg and where is she going?

We earn a commission for products purchased through certain links in this article.

BBC viewers are wondering who is replacing Laura Kuensberg and where is she headed? The presenter is preparing to step down as the BBC’s political editor after more than six years in the midst of a new role in September.

Laura, who has interviewed politicians and reported on major events including Brexit and Boris Johnson’s “Partygate”, is expected to end her time as political editor by covering May’s local elections And she will also cut back on her commitments to other outlets, such as newscasts. podcast.

We see who takes over as political editor at the BBC when Laura…