Who is Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy – and why is her family so wealthy? , politics news

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been forced to defend his wife’s tax matters amid criticism her multi-millionaire status has left her out of touch with the current cost of living crisis.

Mr. Sunak married Akshata, the daughter of the so-called ‘Bill Gates of India’ – Narayana Murthy – in 2009 after meeting at Stanford University.

She has a net worth of around £500m due to her 0.91% stake in her father’s tech empire Infosys.

Labor says Sunak has ‘clear conflict of interest’ over wife’s non-dom tax rules

image: The couple is seen at a cricket match in August 2021

She lives at No. 11 Downing Street with Mr. Sunak and his two daughters but is still an Indian citizen.