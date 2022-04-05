Who is Saba Azad?: Know All About Hrithik Roshan’s Rumoured Girlfriend | Bollywood

Looks like Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s romance is gathering steam with each passing day. The latter has also been spending quality time with the Roshan family. The pair was also recently spotted at the airport hand-in-hand. Here’s all that we know about Hrithik’s new lady love.

1.Azad’s real name is Saba Singh Grewal.

2.Azad is the niece of India’s renowned theatre artist and communist playwright Safdar Hashmi.

3.She began her acting career with her late uncle’s theatre group Jana Natya Manch in Delhi, where she worked with the likes of Habib Tanvir and MK Raina.

4.Azad moved to Mumbai from Delhi and acted in a two-man play directed by Makarand Deshpande staged at Prithvi…