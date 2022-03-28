Who is Stephanie Beatriz, the Argentine actress who won an Oscar with “Encanto”

Buenos Aires – Stephanie Beatriz is an actress born in the Argentine province of Neuquén and is currently based in the United States. The 41-year-old artist is of Colombian and Bolivian descent.

Although he was born in the Patagonian province, he soon left the country, As told to the press. “When I was two years old, we came to the United States,” he said.

“My mother is from Bolivia and my father is from Barranquilla. He was in Argentina for work. When I was a kid they used to move from place to place”, he elaborated.

Actress Rosa Diaz rose to fame for her role as the detective, in the series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Although, He arrived to try his hand at the Oscars with a Disney film…