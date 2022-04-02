Who is the actor Idris Elba who presented the World Cup draw?

actor Idris Elba |This year the game was host to one of the most important examples: the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the journalist Reshmi Chowdhary, Both were in charge of revealing how the sports competition groups.

After participating in this long-awaited event, the name of this British actor became a trend and many wondered who he was. If you still have doubts, here we tell you.

Who is Idris Elba?

British born actor he is 49 years old and has worked in television, theater and film. Apart from this, he is also a DJ and hip-hop singer.

Idris Elba already has experience in sporting events. On one occasion he presented the award the best Near Diego Maradona,