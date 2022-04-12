Who is the Actor Walker Scobel Cast in the Percy Jackson Series on Disney+?

Announced back in 2020, fans are eagerly awaiting the latest news on the Disney+ adaptation of the beloved fantasy novel Percy Jackson and the Olympians. In a significant new update, it appears that the upcoming series has got Percy – The Adam Project star, Walker Scobel.

The project is based on the incredibly popular novels by award-winning author Rick Riordan, who originally announced development of the series on Disney+ social media channels. in a statement on his websiteRiordan said: “Walker Scobel is an incredibly talented young man who blew us away with his audition tape for the role of Percy.”

In a press release, Disney said that the series “tells the fictional story of a 12-year-old modern god, Percy Jackson, who is just coming to terms with his …