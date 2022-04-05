Who is the example? How old is rapper and great celebrity Bake Off for SU2C contestant – and what is his real name?

Four celebrities will enter a bake off tent by Pru Leith and Paul Hollywood to be judged on their culinary abilities.

In episode two of The Great Celebrity Bake Off to Stand Up to Cancer, choir Gareth Malone defeated actress Ruby Wax, presenter Laura Whitmore and YouTuber Yung Philly to be crowned star baker.

In episode three one of the hosts, Matt Lucas, will be put on an apron and join Annie Mack, Ed Gamble and Example in a series of competitive baking challenges.

The episode will see celebrities make a cake that shows what they did before becoming famous.

Who is the example?

Example is a 39-year-old English musician, singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer.