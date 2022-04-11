Who is the lowest rated Edmonton Oiler?

There are a lot of stars around the NHL. Nathan McKinnon, Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin. Luckily for Oilers fans, the two best I play right here in Edmonton, Conor McDavid and Leon Driesett. Every night we see stars take out fans from their seats and highlights on TV.

However, there are always some guys who go under the radar. Their contribution may be just as important, but sports centers are not the builders. Players who are underrated. There is something in every team.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was one of those players for a while. Now, it seems that his influence is visible, especially when he is out of the lineup.

Of course, there are many more players to talk about. On that note, let’s see what the nation thinks.