Who is the most read and written Prime Minister of India? You might not even know the correct answer

Question 1: Who is the most read and written Prime Minister of India?

answer: Manmohan Singh

Question 2: Is the father of the Green Revolution in India

answer: M / s. Swaminathan

Question 3: How many members can the President nominate in the Lok Sabha?

answer : 2 members

Question 4: White revolution is related.

answer – From milk

Question 5: What is the major constituent of cow dung gas?

answer : methane gas

Question 6: With what system does the printer work?

answer : From dot matrix system

Question 7: The tomb is the site of Lal Bahadur Shastri.

answer – Vijay Ghat