Question 1: Who is the most read and written Prime Minister of India?
answer: Manmohan Singh
Question 2: Is the father of the Green Revolution in India
answer: M / s. Swaminathan
Question 3: How many members can the President nominate in the Lok Sabha?
answer : 2 members
Question 4: White revolution is related.
answer – From milk
Question 5: What is the major constituent of cow dung gas?
answer : methane gas
Question 6: With what system does the printer work?
answer : From dot matrix system
Question 7: The tomb is the site of Lal Bahadur Shastri.
answer – Vijay Ghat
Who is the most read and written Prime Minister of India? You might not even know the correct answer
Question 1: Who is the most read and written Prime Minister of India?