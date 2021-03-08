Who is the wife of Greg Gumbel?

American television sportscaster Greg Gumbel One of the better known figures in broadcasting is his work CBS.

Loading...

He covers both NFL And College basketball As a play-by-play announcer for the network. Gumbel has older brothers Bryant gumbelFormer co-host of NBC Today.

Loading...







Loading...

During Gumbel’s career as a broadcaster, he was supported His lovely wife marci, Which has stood in his favor for almost 50 years.

Loading...

Greg Gumble Wife

Loading...

related: Who is Tracy Wolfson’s husband?

Loading...

Greg and Marcy Gumbel, nee Marcy Kaszynski, Together since 1973.

Loading...

They have a baby daughter Michelle Gumbel, Who was born before the pair tied the knot in 1969 and now have their own family.

Loading...

Greg and Mercy Live together in fort lauderdale, florida, But try to keep their personal lives away from people’s eyes.

Loading...

Broadcast carrier

Loading...

Greg Gumbel was Born in New Orleans, Louisiana To parents Richard Gumbel and Rhea Alice Loolsne. Before leaving he studied at the De La Salle Institute Loras College in Dublin, Iowa, Where he earned a bachelor’s degree in English.

Loading...

Gumbel has two sisters In addition to his brother Bryant: Renee Gumbel-Farahi and Ronda Gumbel-Thomas.

Loading...

His journalism career began in Chicago, where he Worked for nbc affiliate WMAQ-TV for seven years. By the time he landed his job, Gumbel was selling hospital supplies to Detroit.

Loading...

After his stint in Chicago, Gumbel worked as a commentator for NBA games and also appeared on ESPN game Center. He Also worked For WFAN And MSG as a television journalist in New York City, and also covered the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics.

Loading...

He Joined CBS Sports in 1998, And his career truly took off.

Loading...

With CBS Network, Gumbel worked as a Chief Announcer for their National Football League coverage, And later became Studio host Nfl today. He covered two Super Bowls for the network as an NFL announcer.

Loading...

Additionally, the renowned sports announcer covered the Daytona 500, Major League Baseball as well as NCAA basketball competitions, including the Men’s College Basketball Tournament.

Loading...

Gumbel, who has Won many Emmy Awards For his work in broadcast journalism.

Loading...

Greg Gumbel Net Worth

Loading...

Greg Gumbel is one of the faces of CBS Sports, and this is evident through his broadcasting contracts.

Loading...

his The current contract sees him earn $ 4 million a year, Which helps to increase its stated estimated value of $ 16 million.