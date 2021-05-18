Who is Torah Bright? Aussie Olympic Torah Bright’s breastfeeding photo leads to backlash!

Torah Bright is an Olympic Champion who has recently posted a picture of her as she is breastfeeding her baby while doing a headstand in her lawn after which she has been facing some backlash from the people.

And she has answered the trolls in a strong way as they have been giving her a lot of backlash for the picture that she recently posted with her son on Instagram, in the picture she is half-naked as she is feeding her kid while doing a headstand and many of the people have addressed the picture as outright crazy.

Who is Torah Bright?

She is a snowboarder Bright and is 34 years old and has been the flag bearer for her country as she is the Olympian winner when she performed in the 2010 Winter Games that happened in Vancouver.

She shared the picture on 16th May on Sunday as she was out with her family and it seems like that she was enjoying some family time at some sort of beach and the caption of these pictures read that the day she became a mother, something unleashed that she has never experienced before and further stated that it is something pretty spiritual which she is experiencing and went on to call it raw, primal, fierce and pure and then she addressed all the mothers in the world wishing them good health and says that she is honored to be called as a mother.

This has been her first mother’s day as her son is only 10 months old and his name is Flow and now the issue is that many of the people took it completely wrong as they are stating that she did this to grab attention and included her son too to grab on some likes, one of the users stated that why can’t some people keep some things personal, why is there a need for posting everything that you do as he went on to say that this is something that he is not able to understand.

and this has been the case with many of the users as they have just simply stated that why would you want to post this but now the issue is that why can’t she, she is not forcing anyone to see her pictures, if someone doesn’t relate to what she has posted then those people can simply stop seeing the picture which is pretty simple to understand, rather than stop seeing what you don’t like you are investing your time in that so how is she responsible for that.