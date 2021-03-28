Who is Tracy James Wife of Brian James? WWE Wrestler Hospitalized Due To The Heart Attack

The heartbreaking news is coming out from the world of WWE, the most beloved star wrestler Brian James who is popularly known as Road Dogg is currently hospitalized due to a heart attack. He was hospitalized on Saturday 27th March 2021. His hospitalized news is confirmed by his wife Tracy James and she allegedly asks everyone to make prayers for his husband’s betterment.

Who is Tracy James?

According to her confirmation news, James currently having several tests done in the hospice to check his health conditions that what actually wrongs with him after he came back home from his office on the night of the 25th March, as he “feeling dreadful” on Thursday. She continues to say they are waiting for the repercussions of the tests. She says that they also went to a Kidney specialist and they have also done a stress test. He also used to takes BP medicines due to the problem of high BP, she says to pray for him that his all tests will come normal or something easy so that he can get fine soon.

Tracy James says she is feeling terrible right now but she is trying to be optimistic and she knows that God will do everything right. And she is praying for his husband Brian James alias Road Dogg will be fine soon. Road Dogg currently 51 years old. Later on, she confirmed his health news that his kidney tests are fine and the result of the cardiac arteriography test is going to be on Monday 29th March and after that, they will take the next steps on the basis of the results of his test.

Road Dogg is the famous well-known personality of the WWE world and he is a retired American professional wrestler and currently the producer of WWE. He has done numerous wrestling matches in his career. She has held several championships in his career over the three decades. He has also done 2-3 movies in his career. His wife Tracy James is currently turned 50 on Saturday the day James is hospitalized.

She is from Southhaven Mississippi but currently lives in Jay, Florida with her children and husband and she has 3 children and 2 grandkids. She also used to sell several woodworks and customized pots and other home decors. Both successfully lived 24 years together and we are also praying for the betterment of Brian James. Hope he will fine soon and his all medical tests will come normal.