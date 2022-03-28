Trey Smith is the first child of veteran actor Will Smith.

Trey seems to be following in the footsteps of his father by being active in the media.

Who is Trey Smith?

Trey Smith was born on November 11, 1992 in Los Angeles, California.

Trey, 29, is Will Smith’s first child. Will Smith had Trey with his ex-wife Sherry Zampino before the couple split in 1995.

Trey is also seen active in the media like his father. Trey once appeared in his father’s music video, Just the Two of Us. He also acted in we Sitcoms, all of us. Additionally, she has also made an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Who is Trey’s mother?

Will marry Sherry Zampino, an entrepreneur and actress, in 1992.

