Who is Troy Kotsur? first deaf actor to win an Oscar

In “Koda”, an acronym for “child of deaf adults”, Kotsur plays Frank Rossi, father of teenage Ruby, who struggles to support the family’s fishing business while pursuing his dreams in music. does.

Kotsur’s co-star was the only other deaf person to win an Oscar. “Coda” Marley Matlinwho won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the 1986 romantic drama “Children of a Little God”,

Kotsur was born deaf and grew up in Arizona as the only member of his family without hearing.

Much of Kotsur’s credit comes from the stage with roles in the Broadway productions of “Off Mice and Men,” “A Streetcar Named Desire,” and “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

He also starred in an episode of the series…