LATEST

“Who is unstoppable?”: Luka Doncic humbly deflects a question about his on-court dominance following the Mavericks’ win over New York Knicks | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"Who is unstoppable?": Luka Doncic humbly deflects a question about his on-court dominance following the Mavericks' win over New York Knicks

Luka Doncic has a very interesting response when asked “What is it like to be unstoppable as a player?” after the Mavs’ win on Friday.

The Dallas Mavericks started this season incredibly poorly, to say the least. It was closer to the 15th than even the 8th seed at certain points in the season. Since then, though, the franchise has found its mojo, winning its last four games. And a huge reason behind this form is the play of Luka Doncic.

The player has been on a tear recently. Much like his franchise, it took the 22-year-old some time into the season before he started performing at the levels expected from him. And now, he is averaging 28.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game. He is also shooting a stellar 48.7% from the field, and a career-high 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Due to his recent performances, he was asked how it feels to be unstoppable after the Mavericks picked up a win against the Knicks. And the star had a very interesting response.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo comments on the strange nature of player movement in the NBA

“Who is unstoppable?”: Luka Doncic still believes he has a long way to go as an NBA player

Luka Doncic had 26 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists against the New York Knicks. After the game, when asked about how it feels to be unstoppable, this is what the player had to say.

“Who is unstoppable?… I mean, today I didn’t really play great but we got the win, and that’s what matters. We picked it up in the second half…it was a great second half.”

Also Read: Lonzo Ball congratulates LeBron James after the release of the trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy

It speaks to the humility and team spirit of Luka Doncic to not only answer to the question with humility, but to also bring the attention to his team rather than himself.

While we wouldn’t go as far as to call him unstoppable, we will say that the star has finally regained his status as one of the best in the league right now. And given that he is showing so much potential at 22, the day he is crowned MVP may not be too far ahead.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
611
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
588
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
579
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
564
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
552
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
547
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
537
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
499
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
480
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
479
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top