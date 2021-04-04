“Who is unstoppable?”: Luka Doncic humbly deflects a question about his on-court dominance following the Mavericks’ win over New York Knicks | The SportsRush

Luka Doncic has a very interesting response when asked “What is it like to be unstoppable as a player?” after the Mavs’ win on Friday.

The Dallas Mavericks started this season incredibly poorly, to say the least. It was closer to the 15th than even the 8th seed at certain points in the season. Since then, though, the franchise has found its mojo, winning its last four games. And a huge reason behind this form is the play of Luka Doncic.

The player has been on a tear recently. Much like his franchise, it took the 22-year-old some time into the season before he started performing at the levels expected from him. And now, he is averaging 28.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game. He is also shooting a stellar 48.7% from the field, and a career-high 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Due to his recent performances, he was asked how it feels to be unstoppable after the Mavericks picked up a win against the Knicks. And the star had a very interesting response.

“Who is unstoppable?”: Luka Doncic still believes he has a long way to go as an NBA player

Luka Doncic had 26 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists against the New York Knicks. After the game, when asked about how it feels to be unstoppable, this is what the player had to say.

“Who is unstoppable?… I mean, today I didn’t really play great but we got the win, and that’s what matters. We picked it up in the second half…it was a great second half.”

Harp: “What is it like to be unstoppable as a player?” Luka: “Who is unstoppable?” 😂pic.twitter.com/aTPvLQfDM7 — Selby Lopez (@LopezSelby31) April 3, 2021

It speaks to the humility and team spirit of Luka Doncic to not only answer to the question with humility, but to also bring the attention to his team rather than himself.

While we wouldn’t go as far as to call him unstoppable, we will say that the star has finally regained his status as one of the best in the league right now. And given that he is showing so much potential at 22, the day he is crowned MVP may not be too far ahead.