Vinnitsa, Ukraine – Last May, 67-year-old Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian politician close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was charged with treason in Kyiv, accused of selling military secrets to Russia and plundering natural resources in Crimea.

He was placed under house arrest and Putin immediately accused Kyiv of “purging the political sphere of all forces standing up for a peaceful solution” to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“So, everyone who works with Russia in Ukraine will be held accountable?” Said Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter.

On February 28 of this year, four days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Medvedchuk escaped his detention.

Their unstoppable escape was seen as a sign of weakness in the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.