Who is Wim Hoff? When is the new show Freeze the Fear on TV

Wim Hof, famous for his breathing techniques, will appear on BBC One show set in the snowy Italian mountains

Extreme Athlete, Wim Hoff, will appear on BBC One’s Freeze the Fear alongside Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack.

Eight celebrities help The Iceman face a series of cool challenges designed to push their minds and bodies to the limit.

Hoff created the Wim Hoff Method, which combines cold therapy, breathing, and meditation.

Find out here everything you need to know about Wim Hoff and his new Frege the Fear show.

Who is Wim Hoff?

Wim Hof ​​is a Dutch motivational speaker and extreme athlete.

Also known as the Snowman, he is famous for his ability to withstand freezing temperatures.