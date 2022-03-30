Who is Yung Philly? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 Contestants

Get your fundraising hat on as the Great Celebrity Bake Off returns to our screens for another episode featuring some of our cutest celebs—all of whom will be hoping they can beat their competition.
The Channel 4 show, which is returning as part of a Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser, has a solid crew of famous faces to bake this time around, and one of them is up-and-coming star, Yung Philly.
But will Yung be as good in the Philly kitchen as he is at tickling our awkward bone? Or will he decide it’s better to stick to his rapping than to start a new career as a baker?
Here’s what you need to know about Yung Philly!
Who is Yung Philly?
Age: 26
Work comedian
instagram, @yungfilly
Twitter, @yungfilly1
Yung Philly is a presenter, comedian and YouTuber and has definitely…
