Who might England face in World Cup 2022? Group stage pots, seeds and permutations explained before Qatar draw

England will be searching for their group stage opponents in Qatar 2022 when the World Cup draws on this Friday.

Gareth Southgate’s men enter a draw between the favorites reaching the semi-finals in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020.

Thirty-two teams will be divided into eight groups of four, with teams divided into four pots, depending on their position in the FIFA world rankings updated on Thursday.

England’s fifth-ranked FIFA ranking means they are placed in Pot 1, which means they should, in theory, be awarded a draw of sorts.

When is the World Cup 2022 draw?

The World Cup 2022 draw will take place on Friday 1st April at 5PM BST. It is being held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

You can watch the draw live on BBC One from 4.45pm to 6.00pm when coverage switches to BBC Two…