LATEST

“Who put my parents here, man?” Zach LaVine is surprised by his parents and close friends, who congratulate the Bulls star for making his first all-star team. sport

Posted on

Zach LaVine is surprised by his parents and close friends, who go on to congratulate him on getting his first All-Star nod.

Being named All-Star for the first time in his career is certainly a moment that calls for celebration. Recognizing your talent by players, coaches, media and fans around the world is certainly an achievement that all NBA players dream of achieving.

A crowd of players have been selected to represent their respective conferences as All-Stars in the 2020–21 season. People like Jayle Brown, Julius Randall and Zion Williamson all have Received He has his first All-Star nod.

Read also: “Nothing was directed at her”: Meek Mill apologizes to Vanessa Bryant for Kobe Bryant citing ‘Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe)’.

Zach LaVine is one of many players as he has also been selected for his first All-Star Game and, in a glorious moment, was surprised by his parents in the guise of a media conference.

Zach LaVine’s parents congratulated him on making the All-Star Team

The Chicago Bulls organization made sure to properly congratulate the All-Star for the first time as they organized an alleged media conference for Lavin. However, in reality, it was a virtual meeting between Jach’s parents and his close friends who wanted to congratulate him on his achievement.

Read also: “Lakers not winning a title without Anthony Davis losing to the Wizards”: Shannon Sharp criticizes LeBron James for his sterile performance in 3-defeat streak

Zach LaVine has used social media multiple times to showcase his summer workouts with his dad. Most of the players work on their conditioning and skills in state-of-the-art facilities but Lavin’s approach was slightly different. He will work on his skills with his father Paul Lavin Old fashioned way.

Although the Bulls are not at the top of the standings, Levine played and showed this season. He leads the Bulls in scoring 28.6 points per game, claiming his career-best field goal percentage at 52%. He has also shown up for his convenience as he is receiving the most assists per game he has achieved at 5.1 last season

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
908
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
834
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
728
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });