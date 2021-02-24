“Who put my parents here, man?” Zach LaVine is surprised by his parents and close friends, who congratulate the Bulls star for making his first all-star team. sport

Zach LaVine is surprised by his parents and close friends, who go on to congratulate him on getting his first All-Star nod.

Being named All-Star for the first time in his career is certainly a moment that calls for celebration. Recognizing your talent by players, coaches, media and fans around the world is certainly an achievement that all NBA players dream of achieving.

A crowd of players have been selected to represent their respective conferences as All-Stars in the 2020–21 season. People like Jayle Brown, Julius Randall and Zion Williamson all have Received He has his first All-Star nod.

Zach LaVine is one of many players as he has also been selected for his first All-Star Game and, in a glorious moment, was surprised by his parents in the guise of a media conference.

Zach LaVine’s parents congratulated him on making the All-Star Team

The Chicago Bulls organization made sure to properly congratulate the All-Star for the first time as they organized an alleged media conference for Lavin. However, in reality, it was a virtual meeting between Jach’s parents and his close friends who wanted to congratulate him on his achievement.

He felt that he was making a media call. But actually, it was @ZachLaVineClose family and friends showing friends he loves pic.twitter.com/dewcv4XByC – Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) 24 February, 2021

Zach LaVine has used social media multiple times to showcase his summer workouts with his dad. Most of the players work on their conditioning and skills in state-of-the-art facilities but Lavin’s approach was slightly different. He will work on his skills with his father Paul Lavin Old fashioned way.

Although the Bulls are not at the top of the standings, Levine played and showed this season. He leads the Bulls in scoring 28.6 points per game, claiming his career-best field goal percentage at 52%. He has also shown up for his convenience as he is receiving the most assists per game he has achieved at 5.1 last season