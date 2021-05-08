ENTERTAINMENT

WHO WARNING! Excess salt intake may be heavy, if eaten more then these parts of the body will be spoiled

Eating without salt seems absolutely tasteless. But what happens with the consumption of too much salt. A recent WHO study said that eating excess salt killed 3 million people every year. Now to reduce this number, the organization has asked people to consume only 5 grams of salt a day.

According to WHO, we are all eating twice as much salt as needed. According to experts, the balance of sodium and potassium is necessary in our body. Consuming more sodium with less potassium can harm health.

According to WHO data, most people consume an average of 9-12 grams of salt every day. The organization has estimated that 2.5 million deaths globally can be prevented if salt consumption is reduced to disciplined levels.

Excess sodium intake leads to diseases such as obesity, kidney disease and gastric cancer, WHO states that people should use less than 5 grams of sodium per day, if it is less than 2 grams and even better. .

