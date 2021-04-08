Who was Asmita Gupta? Santosh Gupta’s wife Photos Commit Suicide By Setting Themselves On Fire

A tragic incident has taken place in Maharashtra’s suburban Andheri as one of the filmmakers in Bollywood Santosh Gupta, her wife and daughter have allegedly committed suicide as they light themselves on fire.

The neighbours nearby noticed the whole incident and called for the fire brigade respectively. They were taken to the cooper hospital nearby but unfortunately, they didn’t survive as they suffered from severe burns which were evident throughout their bodies, 70% burns to be exact as Airoli national burns centre declared it on Tuesday.

The mother was suffering through a prolonged kidney ailment for some years which pushed her to take her own life, and her daughter took her life because she couldn’t bear the fact that her mother is suffering such an illness and they both decided to tale their life which is pretty saddening to hear.

Many of the rehabilitation centres have been opened in the country if a person ever feels that they are suffering through depression and through our platform, we’d like to promote such agencies that help people in tough times and we urger everyone who is suffering from depression to consult a doctor as there is no shame in telling this anyone that you are going through depression as it is an illness that needs to be tackled as a whole and also if anyone tells you that they are depressed them always take the situation seriously rather than taking the situation casually.

Life is a precious thing and every life counts and many people get affected when someone takes their own life so always be grateful that you are alive and if you ever get thoughts like this, always consult a professional and also your close ones.