Who was chosen by CONMEBOL as the symbol of each club for Libertadores?

The group stage of the Copa Libertadores begins this Tuesday. Boca, River, Cologne, Talares, Estudiants and Vélez go for the highest trophy on the continent, for the glory and for that succulent prize, for those $16,000,000! Who will take the champion. Racing, Independent, Lanes, Banfield, Union and Defense dream of winning the second most important competition, adding a new star and owning five million dollars.

The game begins: this April filled with cup matches will define the part of the second semester of Argentine clubs. Those in the Libertadores know that in order to survive they must finish in the first two and, if they don’t, be at least third to move to the South American. On the other hand, not going for another cup…