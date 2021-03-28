Who was Deshayla Harris? ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Dead at 27 In Virginia Beach Shooting

A piece of sad news is coming into headlines from Virginia. The news is that a reality star passed away whose name Deshayla Harris. She was one of the most famous personalities in Virginia. She has gained huge publicity and fame in his life and now leaves the world on March 26, 2021. He lived her desired life full of freedom. After knowing her death news, her family is deeply saddened. They need our support and sympathy. All her fans and castmates are giving soulful tribute to her. In this article, we will tell about his death, personal and career life as well.

Deshayla Harris lost her life on Friday (March 26). Her death news is confirmed by the police Department of Virginia Beach on March 27, 2021. The cause of her death is the shooting that took place in Virginia Beach. Apart from Deshayla, two more people have lost their lives in this shot. Another victim was Donovan Lynch who was a former UVA-Wise Football player. Currently, it is not revealed yet, what is the reason behind this shooting. However, the Virginia Beach police officer has arrested the three culprits who are Ahmon Jahree Adams 22, Nyquez Tyvon Baker 18, and Devon Maurice Dorse Jr.

Now, we will tell you about her personal and professional life, Deshayla Harris took birth on May 23, 1992, in Virginia. She was one of the popular and well-known Reality Star. She was mainly known for her appearance in Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club’s seventeenth season in which she was audaciously representing the East Coast. She also got the nickname “Firecracker Fashionista”. There is not much information available about her personal life.

Some of her castmates have expressed their sorrow on social media. Hamilton took Instagram and post her picture with the caption, “You didn’t deserve this man. Rest easy Babygirl…watch over me”. The police officers are still investigating the matter. If we get any update related to this matter, we will update you on the same. So, stay tuned with us to get all the latest updates.