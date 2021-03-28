ENTERTAINMENT

Who was Deshayla Harris? ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Dead at 27 In Virginia Beach Shooting

Avatar
By
Posted on
Deshayla Harris

A piece of sad news is coming into headlines from Virginia. The news is that a reality star passed away whose name Deshayla Harris. She was one of the most famous personalities in Virginia. She has gained huge publicity and fame in his life and now leaves the world on March 26, 2021. He lived her desired life full of freedom. After knowing her death news, her family is deeply saddened. They need our support and sympathy. All her fans and castmates are giving soulful tribute to her. In this article, we will tell about his death, personal and career life as well.

Deshayla Harris

Deshayla Harris

Deshayla Harris lost her life on Friday (March 26). Her death news is confirmed by the police Department of Virginia Beach on March 27, 2021. The cause of her death is the shooting that took place in Virginia Beach. Apart from Deshayla, two more people have lost their lives in this shot. Another victim was Donovan Lynch who was a former UVA-Wise Football player. Currently, it is not revealed yet, what is the reason behind this shooting. However, the Virginia Beach police officer has arrested the three culprits who are Ahmon Jahree Adams 22, Nyquez Tyvon Baker 18, and Devon Maurice Dorse Jr.

Now, we will tell you about her personal and professional life, Deshayla Harris took birth on May 23, 1992, in Virginia. She was one of the popular and well-known Reality Star. She was mainly known for her appearance in Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club’s seventeenth season in which she was audaciously representing the East Coast. She also got the nickname “Firecracker Fashionista”. There is not much information available about her personal life.

Some of her castmates have expressed their sorrow on social media. Hamilton took Instagram and post her picture with the caption, “You didn’t deserve this man. Rest easy Babygirl…watch over me”. The police officers are still investigating the matter. If we get any update related to this matter, we will update you on the same. So, stay tuned with us to get all the latest updates.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
295
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
287
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
280
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
256
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x