ENTERTAINMENT

Who Was Diljaan? Punjabi Singer Dies in Car Accident Check Wiki-Bio Age Family Images

Avatar
By
Posted on
Diljaan Death Reason

A piece of very shocking news is coming from Punjab that Punjabi Singer Diljaan passed away in a road accident. On Tuesday, March 30, the heart-breaking news coming in front of everyone that Diljaan dies in a road accident in Amritsar. The actual matter that happened, Diljaan had left Amritsar for Kartarpur and while he traveling to Kartarpur then the accident happened. Let us also tell you that his car collided with a truck that was parked on the roadside. He also sent to the nearby hospital but the doctors confirmed that he has died on the spot.

Diljaan Death Reason

Who Was Diljaan?

After that, the body of the singer was sent to the post-mortem, and very soon the confirmed report will be coming in front of everyone. After the news hit the internet, the entire Pollywood mourning over his sudden demise because nobody thinks about the incident that happened with the singer. Many reputed and famous personalities shocked after hearing this saddest news of the singer. Many people are very upset after hearing the news because the singer well-known across the country and got much love from the audience because of his outstanding work in songs.

In tribute to the singer Diljaan, Master Saleem took the social media and wrote “RIP Diljaan @diljaanlive mainu samjh nahi aa reha ki kahan kal da Chota jeha bacha mere samne jawan hoyea bahut aacha mukaaam banaya punjabi gayaki vich so sad bahut zeyada dhakka laga haga man nu parmatma diljaan nu apne charna nal lawe ”. Now, the fans of the singer and the family members are very sad after knowing the heart-breaking news about the singer.

The hidden details related to the post-mortem report of the singer have not been revealed yet but very soon the officials will be released all the information about the singer. Now, the fans and family members are suffering from a very sad time. Diljaan has died in a road accident and the body was sent to the post-mortem report. If you want to know more information related to the current updates then stay connected with us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
318
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
298
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
288
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x