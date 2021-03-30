Who Was Diljaan? Punjabi Singer Dies in Car Accident Check Wiki-Bio Age Family Images

A piece of very shocking news is coming from Punjab that Punjabi Singer Diljaan passed away in a road accident. On Tuesday, March 30, the heart-breaking news coming in front of everyone that Diljaan dies in a road accident in Amritsar. The actual matter that happened, Diljaan had left Amritsar for Kartarpur and while he traveling to Kartarpur then the accident happened. Let us also tell you that his car collided with a truck that was parked on the roadside. He also sent to the nearby hospital but the doctors confirmed that he has died on the spot.

Who Was Diljaan?

After that, the body of the singer was sent to the post-mortem, and very soon the confirmed report will be coming in front of everyone. After the news hit the internet, the entire Pollywood mourning over his sudden demise because nobody thinks about the incident that happened with the singer. Many reputed and famous personalities shocked after hearing this saddest news of the singer. Many people are very upset after hearing the news because the singer well-known across the country and got much love from the audience because of his outstanding work in songs.

In tribute to the singer Diljaan, Master Saleem took the social media and wrote “RIP Diljaan @diljaanlive mainu samjh nahi aa reha ki kahan kal da Chota jeha bacha mere samne jawan hoyea bahut aacha mukaaam banaya punjabi gayaki vich so sad bahut zeyada dhakka laga haga man nu parmatma diljaan nu apne charna nal lawe ”. Now, the fans of the singer and the family members are very sad after knowing the heart-breaking news about the singer.

The hidden details related to the post-mortem report of the singer have not been revealed yet but very soon the officials will be released all the information about the singer. Now, the fans and family members are suffering from a very sad time. Diljaan has died in a road accident and the body was sent to the post-mortem report. If you want to know more information related to the current updates then stay connected with us.